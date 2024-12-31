Emmarae Gervasi, 14, was last seen on Terrell Street in Patchogue at around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, as Daily Voice reported.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, her father Frank updated friends and relatives saying he still hadn’t seen the girl.

“Christmas Eve and hoping for a miracle. As the days roll on I miss her more and more every day,” he wrote on Facebook. “The questions and the what-ifs will drive you nuts.”

A week later, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, there was still no sign of the girl. A search party made up of friends, relatives, and total strangers met at the Applebee’s on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley for an “island-wide search.”

“Parents, guardians, and community members, we need your help!” reads the Facebook post from Missing on Long Island, a docu-series dedicated to those who have been reported missing in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“Imagine the heartbreak and fear that Emmarae’s father must be feeling,” the post continues. “Let’s search hotels, parks, bars, nightclubs, and the woods. Together, we’ll walk through the Pine Barrens and any area where we might find answers.”

Volunteers were encouraged to bring flashlights, rain jackets, and search-and-rescue dogs.

Mr. Gervasi described his daughter as a “troubled teen” and suggested that someone may be preventing her from leaving.

“We are actively looking for her and will stop at nothing to find her,” he said. “I just want to make it clear, to whoever has my daughter, that she needs to come home. We’re actively looking for her and we’re also looking for you.”

Emmarae Gervasi is 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8500 or her father Frank at 631-294-0265.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Patchogue-Medford and receive free news updates.