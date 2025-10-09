Jeffrey Fairweather, 43, of Nassau, was indicted on assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Property and Auto Crime Unit were conducting surveillance when they allegedly saw Fairweather cross Route 112 in Medford and enter a car dealership lot on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

He was later observed leaving with a bumper, two headlights, and a front grille allegedly stripped from a 2023 Hyundai Palisade, prosecutors said.

When officers moved in, Fairweather reportedly ignored commands to stop, got into his vehicle, and crashed head-on into an undercover police car at high speed.

The collision caused extensive damage and left a detective with neck, back, and foot injuries. Fairweather then fled the scene on foot.

Two hours later, officers spotted him near a Holbrook storage facility. As they attempted to arrest him, Fairweather allegedly ran again.

During the pursuit, another officer was injured after falling on pavement, sustaining knee injuries and a cut to his elbow that required stitches.

Fairweather was taken into custody shortly afterward. In court Thursday, he was indicted on the following counts:

Two counts of assault (felony)

Criminal mischief (felony)

Grand larceny (felony)

Auto stripping (misdemeanor)

Fairweather was held on a $100,000 bond.

