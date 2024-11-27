Medford Woman Charged With DWI After North Patchogue Crash Seriously Injures Shirley Resident

The incident occurred at about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the intersection of Route 112 and Sunrise Highway South Service Road in North Patchogue.

Aleshia Davis, age 39, of Medford, was driving a 2024 Audi Q7 southbound on Route 112 when her vehicle struck an eastbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata, according to Suffolk County Police.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 41-year-old Shirley man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with serious injuries. Davis was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Davis was charged with driving while intoxicated, and both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

