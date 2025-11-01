Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez, 44, of Mastic, was taken into custody in front of 6 Main Street in East Islip after he allegedly touched a 9-year-old girl at the T.J. Maxx store on Horseblock Road in Medford on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at around 6:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County police.

Detectives with the Special Victims Section and Criminal Intelligence determined the same suspect also inappropriately touched a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old at the same location on Sunday, April 21, and Wednesday, Sept. 25, investigators said.

Gomez was charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is being held at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Nov. 2, police said. A criminal charge is an accusation; all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6184. Tipsters can also use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or the P3 Tips app. The department notes rewards may be available for information leading to an arrest.

