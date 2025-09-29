HOV Long Island Expressway Crash Seriously Injures Motocyclist: Police

Eric Simmons, 51, of Ridge, was driving a 2025 Dodge pickup truck westbound in the HOV lane near exit 58 when a 2014 Honda motorcycle attempted to cross in front of him at 11:29 a.m., police said.

The vehicles collided, causing the 61-year-old of East Patchogue, to be ejected from the motorcycle, according to detectives.

Coon was transported by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious physical injuries, police detailed in the release.

Simmons was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

