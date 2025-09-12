Gilberto Guilbe, 35, of Far Rockaway, was operating an e-bike eastbound on Woodside Avenue when he collided with a northbound 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck at the intersection of Route 112 at 6:17 a.m., police said in a release.

Guilbe was transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk County where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the pickup, Duglas Melgarguillen, 39, of Bay Shore, was uninjured, investigators said.

Both the Chevrolet and the e-bike were impounded for a safety check. Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-854-8552.

Details about Gilberto Guilbe's life were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

