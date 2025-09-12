The wreck happened at the intersection of Route 112 and Woodside Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12, according to Suffolk County Police.

Gilberto Guilbe, of Far Rockaway, was riding an e-bike eastbound on Woodside Avenue when he collided with a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling north on Route 112, police said.

He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Both the e-bike and the truck were impounded for safety checks as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Additional details about Guilbe were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Patchogue-Medford and receive free news updates.