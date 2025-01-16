Ex-Patchogue Attorney Steals $75K From Clients, DA Says

Daniel Fier, 40, was arraigned on grand larceny and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for allegedly stealing $70,000 from two clients he represented in real estate transactions.

Fier was hired by the first victim in January 2022 when a buyer provided a down payment of $13,450 into an escrow account he controlled. Instead of releasing the funds at the appropriate time, he spent the money on personal expenses, prosecutors said.

The second case involved Fier’s role as referee in a property auction in October 2023. He accepted a $65,000 down payment and misappropriated the funds, failing to transfer the money to the bank when the property sale closed, according to prosecutors.

Fier was arrested on Monday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Public Corruption Squad.

“Alleged theft by professional misconduct is just as serious as any other larceny,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “I am committed to impactful sentences on theft that will hold offenders accountable, strongly deter future crime, and expediently restore victims’ accounts.”

Following his court appearance, Fier was released under supervised release. He faces between five and 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

The Suffolk County DA’s office urged anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Fier to contact the agency at 631-853-4626.

