Ex-Medford Auto Biz Owner Admits Dodging $1.3M In Taxes

Timothy Kjaer, age 49, formerly of Shoreham, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Sept. 12.

According to prosecutors, Kjaer failed to submit dozens of sales tax returns and falsified others that significantly underreported the taxable sales of several of his Suffolk County businesses between June 2011 and November 2021.

In all, he failed to report more than $16.1 million in order to steal over $1.3 million in sales tax that was collected on behalf of New York State, prosecutors said.

Kjaer, who now resides in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, owned the following auto businesses in Suffolk County that failed to report sales tax:

Automotive Marine & Styling Center in Riverhead

Not Just Tint in Medford

EZ Credit Auto Sales in Medford

Universal Auto in Medford

Universal Auto Sales & Service in Coram

“For over a decade, this defendant brazenly stole money from New York State by pocketing the sales tax he collected from customers instead of remitting it to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance," said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Today’s plea serves as a clear reminder that failing to pay taxes is a serious crime against the public that will not be tolerated."

As part of his plea, Kjaer will be required to pay $3 million to New York State or face prison.

