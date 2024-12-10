Fog 47°

Emma Gervasi, 15, Reported Missing In Patchogue

If you’ve seen this missing Long Island teenager, police want to hear from you.

Emma Gervasi.

 Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Emma Gervasi, 15, of Patchogue, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 9, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Youth.

Gervasi was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

