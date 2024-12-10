Emma Gervasi, 15, of Patchogue, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 9, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Youth.

Gervasi was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

