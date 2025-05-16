Eight Drivers Cited, Six Cars Seized After Drag Racing In Medford: Police

Officers with the department's Street Racing Task Force responded to National Boulevard near Munsell Road on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9:51 p.m., after a 911 caller reported cars drag racing in the area, according to the release.

Officers arrived to find about eight vehicles either participating in reckless stunts like drifting and burnouts or spectating. Officers safely stopped all the vehicles and issued a total of 38 citations.

Six of the drivers had their vehicles impounded:

Joseph Castiglione, 21, of Lindenhurst – 2004 Infinity

Daniel Barbarito, 27, of Wantagh – 2010 Camaro

James Jahn, 21, of Sound Beach – 2006 Infinity

Daniel Chavez, 23, of Bay Shore – 2012 Infinity

G. Gonzalez, 21, of Bay Shore – 2006 Ford Mustang

Emanuel Lopez, 19, of Riverhead – 2004 Infinity

Two more drivers were cited at the scene:

Rahman-Bailey, 22, of Bay Shore – 2016 BMW

Shawn Abbate, 22, of Deer Park – 2023 Hyundai

All eight individuals are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, June 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Patchogue-Medford and receive free news updates.