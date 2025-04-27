DWI Crash Slams BMW Into Trees, Seriously Injures Passenger In Patchogue: Police

Andy Bonilla, 21, of Yaphank, was driving eastbound on the Sunrise Service Road at Medford Avenue when he lost control around 3:20 a.m., according to police. The BMW left the roadway and slammed into several trees.

A female passenger suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. Her identity is being withheld until her family can be notified.

Bonilla was transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk in Patchogue with minor injuries, then charged with Driving While Intoxicated, police said.

The BMW was impounded for a safety check. Bonilla was scheduled to appear for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

