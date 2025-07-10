Daniel Probeck, 35, was indicted on numerous weapons charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, July 9, following a months-long investigation that led to the largest ghost gun seizure in Suffolk County history.

Probeck sold multiple firearms, including three assault weapons, to an undercover officer for cash earlier this year, according to prosecutors. The weapons reportedly had cosmetic and functional enhancements outlawed in New York, including threaded barrels, pistol grips, collapsible stocks, and flash suppressors.

Probeck was arrested Thursday, June 12, after Suffolk County Police and the DA’s office executed a search warrant at his home and allegedly uncovered a staggering arsenal:

Over 100 illegal firearms, including assault-style rifles with banned features

67 suppressors

12 3D printers

Ammunition and unfinished components used to build guns

Probeck was ordered held on a $2 million bond. If convicted on the top count, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Patchogue-Medford and receive free news updates.