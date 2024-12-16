Carjackers Who Hit Delivery Driver With Baseball Bat Sought After Medford Attack (Video)

The incident happened in Medford, in front of a home on Race Avenue near Watch Hill Avenue, at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Suffolk County Police said the victim was sitting in his car when two men approached and pulled him out of the vehicle. They struck him with a baseball bat and stole his SUV.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later. Police did not elaborate on the man’s injuries or condition.

Detectives described the suspects as Black men, between 15 and 25 years old. One was captured on surveillance video, which can be viewed above.

The incident happened just days before a 65-year-old man was pulled from his car and beaten during another carjacking in Deer Park on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The victim in that case died from his injuries two days later.

No suspects had been arrested or publicly identified as of Monday, Dec. 16. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

