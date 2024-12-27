Partly Cloudy 37°

Ashley Schreiber, 14, Reported Missing In Medford

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Ashley Schreiber.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Ashley Schreiber, 14, was last seen at her Medford residence on Watch Hill Drive, at around midnight Friday, Dec. 27, according to Suffolk County Police.

She texted a friend saying she was sneaking out to go to the 7-Eleven store located on Medford Avenue near the Long Island Expressway, her mother Jessica Brooks said on Facebook. The store is roughly a mile from the family's home.

"God this is a nightmare," Brooks wrote. "Please pray that my baby comes home safe. This is unbearable. I need her home."

Schreiber is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, with dark hair with red highlights. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a black Deadpool shirt, and a black jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

