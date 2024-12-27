Ashley Schreiber, 14, was last seen at her Medford residence on Watch Hill Drive, at around midnight Friday, Dec. 27, according to Suffolk County Police.

She texted a friend saying she was sneaking out to go to the 7-Eleven store located on Medford Avenue near the Long Island Expressway, her mother Jessica Brooks said on Facebook. The store is roughly a mile from the family's home.

"God this is a nightmare," Brooks wrote. "Please pray that my baby comes home safe. This is unbearable. I need her home."

Schreiber is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, with dark hair with red highlights. She was wearing gray sweatpants, a black Deadpool shirt, and a black jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

