Andy Bonilla-Chicas, of Yaphank, was arraigned on vehicular assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, July 22, in connection with a crash along Sunrise Highway Service Road in Patchogue.

Bonilla-Chicas was speeding eastbound when his vehicle veered off the road, went airborne, struck a tree, and landed in an embankment just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, April 27, according to prosecutors.

The force of the crash threw the front-seat passenger into the back of the vehicle. She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, as Daily Voice reported.

Bonilla-Chicas was determined to be under the influence of both alcohol and drugs, and was arrested at the scene after receiving treatment for minor injuries, prosecutors said.

He faces a half dozen charges, including vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

“Drivers who are caught operating on our roads under the influence of alcohol and drugs will be held accountable for their reckless actions,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Suffolk’s streets must be kept safe.”

Bonilla-Chicas was placed on supervised release with GPS monitoring, alcohol and drug restrictions, and had his driver’s license suspended. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

If convicted on the top count, he faces up to seven years in prison.

