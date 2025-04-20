Mostly Cloudy 57°

Airton Santos-Alexandre, 26, Killed In Stony Brook Crash: PD

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after losing control and crashing on Long Island, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Airton Santos-Alexandre, of Medford, was riding a 2015 Suzuki GSX-R750 on southbound Nicolls Road in Stony Brook when he lost control and struck a guardrail around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, according to a release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

The impact ejected Santos-Alexandre from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, and the crash remains under investigation by Sixth Squad detectives.

