Airton Santos-Alexandre, of Medford, was riding a 2015 Suzuki GSX-R750 on southbound Nicolls Road in Stony Brook when he lost control and struck a guardrail around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, according to a release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

The impact ejected Santos-Alexandre from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check, and the crash remains under investigation by Sixth Squad detectives.

