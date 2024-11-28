Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

3 Charged At Thanksgiving Eve DWI Checkpoint In Patchogue

Three people were arrested for driving while intoxicated during an overnight sobriety checkpoint on Long Island, according to Suffolk County Police.

The checkpoint took place from 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27, to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at Waverly Plaza, located at 371 North Service Road in Patchogue.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
Officers from the Suffolk County Police Highway SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) screened 377 vehicles as part of a holiday crackdown on impaired driving.

The following individuals were charged with driving while intoxicated:

  • Jessica Vanegas, age 39, of Bay Shore.
  • Kasian Kader Masthan, age 37, of Deer Park.
  • Jeffrey Sanchez Alvarenga, age 23, of Brentwood.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

