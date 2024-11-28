3 Charged At Thanksgiving Eve DWI Checkpoint In Patchogue

The checkpoint took place from 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27, to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at Waverly Plaza, located at 371 North Service Road in Patchogue.
Officers from the Suffolk County Police Highway SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) screened 377 vehicles as part of a holiday crackdown on impaired driving.
The following individuals were charged with driving while intoxicated:
- Jessica Vanegas, age 39, of Bay Shore.
- Kasian Kader Masthan, age 37, of Deer Park.
- Jeffrey Sanchez Alvarenga, age 23, of Brentwood.
All three are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.
