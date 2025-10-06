Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

22-Year-Old Killed In Suffolk County Crash

A 22-year-old man was killed and three others were hospitalized after a BMW slammed into trees during an early morning crash on Long Island.

A stock photo of a shattered windshield.

A stock photo of a shattered windshield.

 Photo Credit: Canva/razerbird
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, in Medford, on Bellport Avenue between Long Island Avenue and Horseblock Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

A 25-year-old Medford man was driving a 2015 BMW southbound when the vehicle veered into the northbound lane, left the roadway, and struck several trees, police said.

Passenger Edgar Guevara Ramos, 22, of Bellport, was pronounced dead at the scene by Yaphank Fire Department EMTs, according to police.

The driver was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 24-year-old from Medford and a 26-year-old from Selden, were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The BMW was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Additional details about Ramos' life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

to follow Daily Voice Patchogue-Medford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE