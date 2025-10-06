The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, in Medford, on Bellport Avenue between Long Island Avenue and Horseblock Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

A 25-year-old Medford man was driving a 2015 BMW southbound when the vehicle veered into the northbound lane, left the roadway, and struck several trees, police said.

Passenger Edgar Guevara Ramos, 22, of Bellport, was pronounced dead at the scene by Yaphank Fire Department EMTs, according to police.

The driver was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 24-year-old from Medford and a 26-year-old from Selden, were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The BMW was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Additional details about Ramos' life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

