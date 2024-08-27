A Few Clouds 84°

20-Year-Old, Furry Friend Rescued From Patchogue Marina

A man and his dog have some officers to thank for rescuing them from a Long Island marina.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers Kyle Profit and Tyler Mankowski-Hassett rescued a Holbrook man and his dog at Mascot Dock and Marina in Patchogue early Tuesday, Aug. 27.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view // Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
The early-morning incident happened in Patchogue, at Mascot Dock and Marina, at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Suffolk County Police said a 20-year-old Holbrook man was crabbing when his dog, a 2-year-old pit bull, jumped into the water.

The man jumped in after her but was unable to exit the water.

Fortunately for the pair, two Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded in their boat and pulled them to safety. 

Both man and dog were unharmed.

