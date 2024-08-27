20-Year-Old, Furry Friend Rescued From Patchogue Marina

The early-morning incident happened in Patchogue, at Mascot Dock and Marina, at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Suffolk County Police said a 20-year-old Holbrook man was crabbing when his dog, a 2-year-old pit bull, jumped into the water.

The man jumped in after her but was unable to exit the water.

Fortunately for the pair, two Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded in their boat and pulled them to safety.

Both man and dog were unharmed.

