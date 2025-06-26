14-Year-Old Shoots Himself In Hand, Wounds Teen During Wild Patchogue Brawl: Suffolk Police

The shootout erupted around 4:30 p.m. during a fight involving five male juveniles on Edwards Street, just east of Rider Avenue, according to police.

During the chaos, the 14-year-old pulled out a 9-millimeter handgun and fired multiple times, striking a 17-year-old male. Police say the younger teen also accidentally shot himself in the hand during the violence.

The wounded 17-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old was also hospitalized, treated, and released, investigators said.

Detectives recovered the handgun near the scene.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged as a juvenile offender with:

Felony Assault 1st Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, June 27.

No other injuries were reported.

