Overcast 67°

SHARE

14-Year-Old Shoots Himself In Hand, Wounds Teen During Wild Patchogue Brawl: Suffolk Police

A 14-year-old boy shot himself in the hand while opening fire on another teen during a wild brawl in Patchogue, Suffolk County Police said on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Suffolk County Police 

Suffolk County Police 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The shootout erupted around 4:30 p.m. during a fight involving five male juveniles on Edwards Street, just east of Rider Avenue, according to police.

During the chaos, the 14-year-old pulled out a 9-millimeter handgun and fired multiple times, striking a 17-year-old male. Police say the younger teen also accidentally shot himself in the hand during the violence.

The wounded 17-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old was also hospitalized, treated, and released, investigators said.

Detectives recovered the handgun near the scene.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged as a juvenile offender with:

  • Felony Assault 1st Degree.
  • Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, June 27.

No other injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Patchogue-Medford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE