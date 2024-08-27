Repeat Drunk Driver Admits Hitting, Killing Man Outside Woodbury Restaurant

Willem Specht, age 63, of Wantagh, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in Nassau County Court on Monday, Aug. 26, in the death of Joseph Devito.

Prosecutors said Specht was “highly intoxicated” when he quickly reversed his car from a parking spot, striking the 61-year-old Devito outside the On Parade Diner in Woodbury at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2023.

Devito, who had been talking with a high school friend at the time, suffered severe head injuries and later died at Syosset Hospital.

After the collision, Specht continued driving his Infiniti sedan in reverse, going over a sidewalk and striking a ramp and metal fence before crashing into the diner’s exterior wall.

He then drove back to the parking lot, got out of his car, and stood there for a short time before attempting to flee the scene. He was ultimately stopped by a witness until Nassau County Police arrived.

Testing revealed that Specht’s blood alcohol content was 0.18 percent more than three hours after the incident.

In court Monday, he pleaded guilty to the following counts:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Specht has two prior drunk driving convictions, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

“Joseph was a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a friend to many. His family has endured immeasurable heartbreak because of this defendant’s reckless and entirely preventable actions,” Donnelly said.

“Our thoughts remain with Joseph’s family as his killer faces accountability for this tragedy.”

Specht faces between seven and 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

