Jose Hernandez-Fuentes, 32, of Hempstead, died after falling roughly 30 feet while working in a tree in Muttontown on Monday afternoon, June 23, Nassau County Police revealed the following day.

Hernandez-Fuentes was trimming branches on Woodstrock Court when both the limb he was standing on and its supporting limb suddenly snapped at around 4:15 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

He plummeted to the ground and suffered devastating injuries. A Nassau County Police Department medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Homicide Squad are investigating the fatal fall alongside the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), authorities said.

Additional details about Hernandez-Fuentes’ life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

