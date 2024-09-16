Fatal Wrong-Way Crash: 21-Year-Old From Syosset ID'd As Victim In Oyster Bay Cove

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in Oyster Bay Cove.

A 2022 Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound on Berry Hill Road in the vicinity of Northern Boulevard, according to Nassau County Police.

The motorcycle entered the northbound lanes while still traveling southbound and collided with a 2023 Kia Forte being operated by a 62-year-old man.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Michael Rampanelli, age 21, of Syosset, according to police.

The driver of the Kia remained at scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oyster Bay and receive free news updates.