The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at a residence on Berry Hill Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers responded to the scene for a disturbance call and found 27-year-old Evan Patrice in his bedroom. Detectives say Patrice had ignited a small fire, and when officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted violently.

An electronic control device was used to subdue Patrice, but three officers sustained injuries during the struggle. All three were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Patrice was also taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The fire, which caused minor damage, was extinguished by the Oyster Bay Fire Department.

Patrice is charged with three counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead when medically cleared.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oyster Bay and receive free news updates.