The break-in happened in Oyster Bay at the Lee’s Laundromat on South Street sometime overnight Monday, Sept. 9.

Nassau County Police said someone pried open a rear door before stealing approximately $1,500 in cash. They then fled in an unknown direction.

No description of the suspect was given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

