Billy Joel will close his beloved Oyster Bay motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles, and auction off his prized collection after nearly 15 years.

Social media posts for the shop proclaim “everything must go!” in announcements for its motorcycle parts sale. The more than 75 vintage and custom motorcycles housed within will be sold at auction this fall.

The impending closure comes months after the 76-year-old Joel revealed he was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, as Daily Voice reported. The condition — a buildup of fluid in the brain — can impact thinking, concentration, memory, and movement.

Joel was candid about having experienced balance issues but said he otherwise felt good, telling Bill Maher in a recent podcast interview that he was adjusting to the condition.

Joel, who grew up in Hicksville, opened 20th Century Cycles in 2010 to restore, maintain, and showcase his motorcycles at no charge. The shop became a destination for motorcycle enthusiasts and tourists, featuring Harley-Davidsons, Triumphs, Ducatis, Moto Guzzis, Indians, BMWs, and rarities like a 1952 Vincent Rapide.

“It’s basically promoting an aesthetic here,” Joel said in a 2013 video filmed inside the shop. “I like the automotive style from the ‘30s to the ’60s. I wanted to collect a whole bunch of those kinds of bikes, put ’em in one place and let people see what that era of bike looked like. Because it’s starting to be a lost aesthetic.”

Joel also hoped the shop would help draw visitors to downtown Oyster Bay. In 2023, the block where it sits was renamed Billy Joel Way in his honor.

The motorcycles have already been moved out, but in recent weekends the shop has been open to sell remaining new, used, and vintage parts.

Joel’s passion for motorcycles spans decades. In 1982, he was seriously injured when a car ran a red light and struck his bike on Long Island, leaving him hospitalized for about a month.

Over the years, he has participated in charity rides for causes including 9/11 first responders and breast cancer research.

In addition to his Florida residence, Joel owns a home in Sag Harbor and recently listed his Centre Island estate for $29.9 million.

