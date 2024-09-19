$50M Waterfront Estate With Bowling Alley, Wine Cellar Hits Market In Centre Island

Known as “MiddleSea,” the 26-acre property boasting over 2,000 feet of sandy beach in the Oyster Bay village of Centre Island officially hit the market on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Asking price? Just under $50 million.

New buyers will enjoy all that a recent “meticulous multimillion-dollar renovation” can pay for, including a 20,000-square-foot main house with black and white marble entryway, a mahogany library with a fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with two marble islands.

The estate actually consists of four separate houses: the main house along with a beach house, guest house, and gate house, “all multimillion-dollar residences in their own right,” reads the listing from Berkshire Hathaway.

As with any chunk of real estate with this hefty a price tag, MiddleSea boasts several dream worthy amenities like an elevator, a two-lane bowling alley, a wine cellar, a spa, and an “impressive” ballroom.

Outside, you’ll also find two swimming pools, a waterfall, and a private dock and boat ramp.

“Beautifully landscaped grounds offer panoramic waterfront views, cementing this estate's status as an unparalleled retreat, a mere stone's throw from New York City,” reads the listing.

According to Zillow – where the home has already been viewed over 1,600 times – the property tax bill in 2021 was $53,185.

