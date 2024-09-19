Fair 83°

SHARE

$50M Waterfront Estate With Bowling Alley, Wine Cellar Hits Market In Centre Island

This sprawling waterfront estate on Long Island has it all.

500 Centre Island Road in Centre Island.

500 Centre Island Road in Centre Island.

 Photo Credit: Berkshire Hathaway
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Known as “MiddleSea,” the 26-acre property boasting over 2,000 feet of sandy beach in the Oyster Bay village of Centre Island officially hit the market on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Asking price? Just under $50 million.

New buyers will enjoy all that a recent “meticulous multimillion-dollar renovation” can pay for, including a 20,000-square-foot main house with black and white marble entryway, a mahogany library with a fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with two marble islands.

The estate actually consists of four separate houses: the main house along with a beach house, guest house, and gate house, “all multimillion-dollar residences in their own right,” reads the listing from Berkshire Hathaway.

As with any chunk of real estate with this hefty a price tag, MiddleSea boasts several dream worthy amenities like an elevator, a two-lane bowling alley, a wine cellar, a spa, and an “impressive” ballroom.

Outside, you’ll also find two swimming pools, a waterfall, and a private dock and boat ramp.

“Beautifully landscaped grounds offer panoramic waterfront views, cementing this estate's status as an unparalleled retreat, a mere stone's throw from New York City,” reads the listing.

According to Zillow – where the home has already been viewed over 1,600 times – the property tax bill in 2021 was $53,185.

Click here to view the complete listing from Berkshire Hathaway.

to follow Daily Voice Oyster Bay and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE