Zachary Mednick, 31, of Poplar Street, was arrested after a fire broke out at his Oceanside business, High Seas Gallery, located at 2901 Long Beach Road, according to Nassau County police.

Firefighters rushed to the second floor around 2:25 p.m. after heavy smoke poured from the building. Multiple fire departments battled the blaze, and the Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad also responded. No injuries were reported, police said.

But once the smoke cleared, detectives said they uncovered a different kind of fire inside. Investigators found cannabis, THC, and assorted narcotics being sold from the gallery — a business Mednick promoted on social media as a hub for glass art and high-end events.

Mednick, who police say is the owner and founder of High Seas Gallery, was arrested without incident. He is charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree.

He will face a preliminary arraignment on Friday, Aug. 22 at First District Court in Hempstead.

