A winning lottery ticket promising a five-figure payout was sold at a Long Island deli.

The top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket – worth $31,423 – was purchased in Oceanside, at the Cold Cut City located on Atlantic Avenue, according to New York Lottery. It was sold for the evening drawing held Wednesday, Jan. 29.

TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

