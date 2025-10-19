Vacuum Store Fire Erupts In Oceanside: FD

Flames and heavy smoke were observed at AAA Vacuum, located at 3344 Long Beach Road, according to detectives. The Oceanside Fire Department responded, joined by mutual aid from neighboring departments including the Long Beach Fire Department, which operated on the scene for about three hours with Engine 2344, Tower Ladder 2372, Ambulance 2321, and Assistant Chiefs DiGiacomo, Reinhard, and Ray.

Three adjoining businesses sustained smoke and water damage, police said. The Nassau County Fire Marshal, the Arson Bomb Squad, and the Town of Hempstead Building Department also responded to investigate.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

