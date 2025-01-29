Elysia “Elly” Colón, 23, from Oceanside, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 24, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not given.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Elly Colon, who left us far too soon,” Mickie Lewis wrote on a GoFundMe. “The loss has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

Colón graduated from Oceanside High School in 2019, and later studied at The George Washington University in Washington, DC. Social media was flooded with tributes remembering the young woman’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering advocacy for children’s mental health.

“Tragically, too many children and families suffer in silence when it comes to mental health struggles. Elly was a passionate advocate for children’s mental health, always striving to raise awareness and provide support to those in need,” Lewis wrote.

“We hope that by sharing our story, we can spark a conversation, encourage others to seek help when needed, and remind everyone that no one should feel alone in their battles.”

As her loved ones struggle to comprehend the heartbreaking loss, they are faced with the added financial burden of arranging a funeral service. Lewis’ fundraiser had raised more than $35,000 as of Wednesday, Jan. 29. Those who wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe.

A visitation for Colón is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for confidential support.

