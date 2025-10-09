Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Oceanside USPS Crash

A 36-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after colliding with a US Postal Service van on Long Island.

A USPS mail van.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Cookieman1.1.1
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, in Oceanside, according to Nassau County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that a man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle west on Atlantic Avenue near Court Street when he was struck by a postal van. 

The van, driven by a 25-year-old man, was making a left turn to head east on Atlantic Avenue at the time.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

The USPS employee was not injured.

