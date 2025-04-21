The Oceanside musical-theater-turned-master-baker just won Season 8 of The Great American Baking Show — and let’s just say, her showstopper stole the show.

In the final “celebration of spring” challenge, Goldfeder whipped up a whimsical cinnamon carrot cake with a fondant bunny alongside a vibrant cherry rhubarb pie and a savory rosemary focaccia bread. It was adorable. It was impressive. And yes, it won her the whole tent.

“I did it. I can’t believe I did it,” Goldfeder said on camera after her victory. “I’m always like the bridesmaid. But I don’t feel like the underdog anymore… I still have that 12-year-old girl going ‘what just happened?’ But I’m holding this [trophy] and I’m just very proud.”

The road to the tent wasn’t a direct one. Goldfeder shared on Facebook that she grew up watching her mom and grandmother bake in their tiny kitchen, later studying musical theater and scribbling down recipes at Barnes & Noble between auditions. Now, she’s a baking champion who can officially say she made it to THE tent — and won.

“When you have a dream, how marvelous it is to say yes to it, and to see it come true,” she wrote. “Thank you for being a part of the journey and stay tuned! You just never know what Ya Mom’s got cooking!!”

If Goldfeder seems familiar, you may already know her as “Da Mama”–the human behind Mr. Bentley’s World, the popular social media page featuring the fabulous bulldog duo Mr. Bentley and Mr. Oliver P. Bottomsley. With over 60K followers, the pups are nearly as famous as their baker mom.

Fans can catch Goldfeder on NBC's TODAY Show on Thursday, April 24, where she’ll share behind-the-scenes tales from the tent alongside fellow contestant Adela Mou.

Season 8 of The Great American Baking Show is now streaming on The Roku Channel.

