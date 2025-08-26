Joseph Piccolo, 61, was arrested Friday, Aug. 15, following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct at his Oceanside pizzeria, Pizzaiola on Long Beach Road.

Piccolo told the female worker to come back to the restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 10, when nobody else would be there to he could give her extra money, Nassau County Police said.

When the girl entered his office, Piccolo handed her $200 and and began touching her, according to police.

The victim left the restaurant in fear of further abuse and immediately told her father, who then contacted police.

Piccolo is charged with forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned Saturday, Aug. 16, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives ask that anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Piccolo call the Fourth Squad at 516-573-6453.

