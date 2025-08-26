A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

Joseph Piccolo Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen Worker

A Long Island pizzeria owner is accused of luring a 15-year-old employee into his private office and sexually abusing her, police said.

Joseph Piccolo is accused of sexually abusing a female employee at&nbsp;Pizzaiola Oceanside.

Joseph Piccolo is accused of sexually abusing a female employee at Pizzaiola Oceanside.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Piccolo, 61, was arrested Friday, Aug. 15, following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct at his Oceanside pizzeria, Pizzaiola on Long Beach Road.

Piccolo told the female worker to come back to the restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 10, when nobody else would be there to he could give her extra money, Nassau County Police said.

When the girl entered his office, Piccolo handed her $200 and and began touching her, according to police.

The victim left the restaurant in fear of further abuse and immediately told her father, who then contacted police.

Piccolo is charged with forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned Saturday, Aug. 16, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives ask that anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Piccolo call the Fourth Squad at 516-573-6453.

to follow Daily Voice Oceanside and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE