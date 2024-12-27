Half-Baked Heist: Donut Bandit Foiled By Dunkin' Employees In Oceanside

The donut drama unfolded at the Oceanside Dunkin’ store on Lawson Boulevard, at around 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

Nassau County Police said a masked man entered the store and removed multiple packages of donuts before exiting the business without paying.

Two employees — a 19-year-old and a 47-year-old man — chased the suspect outside, where a physical altercation ensued.

The suspect dropped the stolen donuts in the scuffle before running to the LIRR station across the street and fleeing on a westbound train.

No employees or customers were injured in the ordeal.

Detectives described the suspect as an adult white male, approximately 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a blue hoodie with a green sweatshirt underneath, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

