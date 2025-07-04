Elderly Man Struck, Critically Injured By Porsche SUV In Oceanside: Police

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 on Lower Lincoln Avenue in Oceanside, according to Nassau County police.

Detectives say the man was walking westbound when the luxury vehicle — a 2019 Porsche SUV driven by a 29-year-old woman — slammed into him while heading south.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The driver remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Homicide Squad is handling the case, and the investigation is still underway.

