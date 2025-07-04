A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Elderly Man Struck, Critically Injured By Porsche SUV In Oceanside: Police

An 80-year-old man was left clinging to life after being mowed down by a Porsche SUV in Nassau County, authorities said.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 on Lower Lincoln Avenue in Oceanside, according to Nassau County police.

Detectives say the man was walking westbound when the luxury vehicle — a 2019 Porsche SUV driven by a 29-year-old woman — slammed into him while heading south.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The driver remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Homicide Squad is handling the case, and the investigation is still underway.

to follow Daily Voice Oceanside and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE