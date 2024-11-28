8 Teens Accused Of Robbing Boy In Oceanside

The incident occurred in Oceanside near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Moore Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 27, just after 9 p.m.

Detectives said the boy was approached by about eight teens who forcibly took his jacket, which contained an iPhone 15. The group chased him toward Lawson Boulevard before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers later recovered the stolen phone near Messick Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as:

Two white boys,

Three Black boys, and

Three Hispanic boys,

All wearing black clothing and standing about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. Tips can remain anonymous.

