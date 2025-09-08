Woman Found Dead Outside Condo Building In Valley Cottage

The discovery was made on Saturday, Sept. 6, when Clarkstown Police officers responded to 980 Sierra Vista Ln. at the Mountainview Condominiums complex in Valley Cottage for a report of an unresponsive person, according to Clarkstown Police Detective Norm Peters.

Officers found an adult woman lying on the ground behind the building. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene, officials said.

Detectives and the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating. Police said there are no signs of foul play and no threat to the public.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

