Truck Overturns At Busy West Nyack Intersection, Injuries Reported

A truck crash caused disruptions in Rockland County after overturning at a major intersection.

The scene of the crash in West Nyack. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at around 9 a.m. in West Nyack at the intersection of Doscher Avenue and Route 59, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop.

The West Nyack Fire Department and Clarkstown Police responded to the scene. Minor injuries were reported.

No additional details about the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

