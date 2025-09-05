Smoke Shop Caught Illegally Selling Cannabis, Shut Down In Nyack: Officials

The closure happened at Travel Smoke Shop at 106 Main St. in Nyack, according to a Thursday, Sept. 4 announcement from the Village of Nyack.

Officials said the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and local law enforcement shut down the business for allegedly operating illegally.

"We are grateful for their hard work in eliminating illegal cannabis sales in the Village," the announcement read.

The village also stressed that it currently has just one legal cannabis dispensary — Treehouse Cannabis on Route 59. Any other business or person selling cannabis in Nyack is doing so illegally, officials said.

Residents are urged not to patronize unlicensed shops.

