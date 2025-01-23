Intoxicated Person 'Wanting To Die' Rescued On Tappan Zee Bridge, Hospitalized: Police

Police responded to the northbound side of the bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at around 4:15 p.m., after receiving reports about the person. Upon arrival, troopers found the pedestrian, who had reportedly made concerning comments about "wanting to die" and requested to be sent to a hospital, according to New York State Police.

Troopers ensured the individual’s safety before Tarrytown EMS arrived at the scene. The person was then transported to Nyack Hospital for evaluation.

Authorities did not release further details about the individual.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nyack-Valley Cottage and receive free news updates.