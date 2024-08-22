Hundreds Petition For Safety Barriers At Palisades Center Mall To Prevent Deaths By Suicide

The unidentified woman's death occurred in Rockland County around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

After the news reported the suicide, Rockland County resident Shannon Harding said something had to be done.

"I started the petition as a way of channeling my grief and frustration into something that can bring tangible change to make our community a safer and happier place to live," Harding told Daily Voice.

To date, the petition has nearly 600 signatures.

Harding said she, too, had lost loved ones to suicide and has lived in Rockland County long enough to see this is a problem.

There have been three suicides at the mall within the last 13 months, she added.

Officials with the Palisades Center Mall have not responded with a comment.

"As the petition makes clear, this is extremely concerning to not only myself but many others within our community," Harding said. "I feel that as living beings, we owe it to one another to take care of each other and help protect the vulnerable."

The petition urges mall management and local representatives to make the changes, which, Harding said, the community has been requesting for more than a decade.

Harding said she has had conversations with many mental health advocacy organizations within Rockland and Westchester counties.

"I’m hopeful that with their guidance and continued community advocacy, we will be able to implement increased safety measures and barriers at the Palisades Center Mall and make our community a safer and happier place," Harding said.

To read the petition or sign, click here.

