Hero Cops Hear Cries For Help, Rescue 3 From Burning Nyack Home, Including Unconscious Man

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on Summit Street in the Village of Nyack, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

When officers arrived, they confirmed an active house fire. They heard voices coming from inside and found a man and an elderly woman on the first floor trying to escape. Police were able to help both residents outside safely.

That’s when they learned another man was still inside — upstairs, where flames had already engulfed the second floor.

Two Orangetown police officers crawled up the stairs, found the unconscious man, and dragged him back down to safety, according to the department. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. The two others were transported to Nyack Hospital.

Three police officers were also hospitalized following the rescue.

The Nyack Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze with help from Central Nyack, Orangeburg, Valley Cottage, Piermont, and West Nyack fire departments. Multiple EMS units and Rockland Paramedics were also on scene. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Detectives from the Orangetown Police Department, along with the Nyack Fire Inspector and the Rockland County Fire Investigations Unit, are investigating the cause.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nyack-Valley Cottage and receive free news updates.