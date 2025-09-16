Former Corrections Sergeant From Valley Cottage Admits To 128 Child Exploitation Charges: DA

Daniel Dworkin, age 45, of Valley Cottage, pleaded guilty to 64 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 64 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said Tuesday, Sept. 16.

According to prosecutors, between February and June 2024, Dworkin uploaded numerous files depicting sexual performances by children under the age of 17. The case was investigated by the DA’s Special Victims Unit with assistance from Clarkstown Police.

Walsh said his office had pushed for the maximum penalty of up to seven years in state prison. However, the presiding judge, Hon. Djinsad Desir, offered one to three years.

"The defendant pleaded guilty to all counts and accepted the judge’s offer of one to three years in state prison," Walsh said in a statement on Tuesday, adding, "This sentence was not agreed to by The People and we believe it falls short of holding a predator fully accountable."

Dworkin is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2026, before Judge Desir. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Dworkin, then 44, was arrested in November 2024 following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, as Daily Voice previously reported. Investigators later executed a search of his home and digital devices, which reportedly uncovered extensive evidence.

At the time of his arrest, Walsh emphasized that Dworkin’s actions did not reflect the integrity of Rockland County corrections officers, calling the allegations “deeply concerning.”

