Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Flips Multiple Times On Palisades Parkway Ramp In West Nyack

A driver was rushed to the hospital after a violent rollover crash on a ramp leading to the New York State Thruway in Rockland County.

The scene of the crash on the Exit 9E ramp from the Palisades Interstate Parkway to the NY Thruway in West Nyack.

The scene of the crash on the Exit 9E ramp from the Palisades Interstate Parkway to the NY Thruway in West Nyack.

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. early Wednesday, Sept. 17, on the ramp coming off Exit 9E from the Palisades Parkway northbound, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

The vehicle flipped several times before coming to rest.

Nanuet EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police responded to the scene. One person was taken by paramedics to Westchester Medical Center with injuries, according to the outlet. 

No further details about the driver’s condition were immediately available.

Click here to read the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

to follow Daily Voice Nyack-Valley Cottage and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE