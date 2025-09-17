Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Flips Multiple Times On Palisades Parkway Ramp In West Nyack

The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. early Wednesday, Sept. 17, on the ramp coming off Exit 9E from the Palisades Parkway northbound, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

The vehicle flipped several times before coming to rest.

Nanuet EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police responded to the scene. One person was taken by paramedics to Westchester Medical Center with injuries, according to the outlet.

No further details about the driver’s condition were immediately available.

