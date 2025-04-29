Blaze Shuts Down Route 59 In Central Nyack

As of 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Route 59 is closed in both directions between Waldron Avenue and Chestnut Street due to a structure fire at 103 Route 59, the Clarkstown Police Department said.

Police are urging all motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Drivers who must travel nearby are asked to use caution and follow the directions of officers on scene.

No additional information about the fire or possible injuries was immediately released.

Clarkstown Police said they will provide updates as conditions evolve.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

