2 Pulled From Wrecked Car In Upper Nyack

The crash happened in Rockland County on Saturday, Jan. 25 just after 9:30 p.m., when a car hit a pole in Nyack on Old Mountain Road near North Midland Avenue, according to the Nyack Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews pulled two trapped people from the wreck with help from the Central Nyack Fire Department.

The response took around an hour in total. More information about injuries was not immediately available.

