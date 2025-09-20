Woman Killed, Driver Injured In East Northport Motorcycle Crash: Police

David Rivera, 29, of Huntington Station, was driving a 2024 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Pulaski Road when his vehicle was struck by a 2024 Yamaha motorcycle that was turning left onto Pulaski Road from Stony Hollow Road, detectives said.

The motorcyclist, a woman whose name is being withheld pending notification of her family, was treated at the scene by the East Northport Fire Department and transported to Huntington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Rivera was also transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

