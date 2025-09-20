Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 68°

SHARE

Woman Killed, Driver Injured In East Northport Motorcycle Crash: Police

A motorcyclist was killed and a driver was injured in a crash in East Northport on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 2:22 p.m., Suffolk County Police announced.

A 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

A 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/UCIMBZ
A Suffolk County Police vehicle.

A Suffolk County Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: SCPD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

David Rivera, 29, of Huntington Station, was driving a 2024 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Pulaski Road when his vehicle was struck by a 2024 Yamaha motorcycle that was turning left onto Pulaski Road from Stony Hollow Road, detectives said.

The motorcyclist, a woman whose name is being withheld pending notification of her family, was treated at the scene by the East Northport Fire Department and transported to Huntington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Rivera was also transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

to follow Daily Voice Northport-East Northport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE