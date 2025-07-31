Second Precinct Crime Section officers, working with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspectors, carried out the raid at 502B Larkfield Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

Danping Yu, 61, of Amityville, and Yuyun Xu, 53, of Flushing, were both charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution, police said.

During the raid, the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors issued six violations. Authorities confirmed a further investigation into the business is ongoing.

Both Yu and Xu were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date, officials said.

Authorities reminded the public that a criminal charge is an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

